Police say two people dead, officer shot after rioting in Davenport, IA

The Omaha police mounted patrol are silhouetted in tear gas as they approach protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. People were protesting the death of George Floyd who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa say a Davenport officer was shot in an ambush while patrolling an area were protests over police killings of black people were being held, and that two other shooting deaths occurred in the city during the chaos.

The Quad-City Times reports that the officer’s shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says the officer was one of three who were ambushed while patrolling an area.

Sikorski says an officer returned fire but did not say if anyone was hit by the return fire.

The wounded officer is expected to recover.

Police say two other people died from shootings as the protests occurred, but it was unclear if those shootings were related to the protests.