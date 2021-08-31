Police say man shot to death in Cedar Rapids over weekend

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Cedar Rapids say a man was fatally shot over the weekend, and detectives are gathering evidence in search of a suspect.

Police say in a news release Monday that the shooting happened late Saturday night.

Officers called to the 4000 block of 21st Avenue SW found 40-year-old Jose Florentino Ramirez Landin with gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed he was in a parking lot with friends when a vehicle pulled up and gunfire was heard. Police believe the victim was the target of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News