Police say Iowa man interfered with fatal shooting investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man has been charged with trying to hinder the investigation of a fatal shooting that took place in his apartment.

Twenty-year-old Mazin Mohamedali was arrested Saturday in connection with the Feb. 12 shooting of 19-year-old Quincy Russom.

Another man, 22-year-old Sammy Hamed, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting.

According to court documents, police say Mohamedali knew Hamed had killed Russom and waited 30 minutes to call 911.

Police also said Mohamedali lied during questioning, gave a false description to officers, and withheld some information that would have led investigators to Hamed more quickly.