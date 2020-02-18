Police say Iowa man forced woman to watch ‘Roots’ for racism lessons

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP/The Gazette) — Court records say an Iowa man made a woman watch the miniseries “Roots and told her it would make her better understand her racism.

Robert Noye is charged in Cedar Rapids with harassment and false imprisonment. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

The miniseries was based on author Alex Haley’s family history, starting with the capture and enslavement of his ancestor Kunta Kinte in Africa.

The woman reported that when she tried to move, Noye told her to remain seated or he would “kill her and spread her body parts” across the interstate on the way to Chicago.

