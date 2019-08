BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Police say a clerk died after being shot during a robbery at an eastern Iowa convenience store.

The robbery occurred around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at a Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf.

On Monday, Bettendorf police identified the clerk as 28-year-old Brittany M. Wilson, of Donahue, a small community about 15 miles northwest of Bettendorf.

No arrests have been reported.