Police say 24-year-old Iowa man killed in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say an Iowa man has been killed in a crash in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened Sunday morning at the Interstate 80 on-ramp from North 27th Street, killing 24-year-old Conner Altenhofen, of Chariton, Iowa.

Police say the crash happened when Altenhofen lost control of the car he was driving. The car went into a ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest upside down.

Police say Altenhofen died at the scene. His passenger, a 34-year-old Lincoln woman, suffered minor injuries to her face.

Police say the woman told investigators that she and Altenhofen had been drinking before the crash.

