Police say 2 men arrested in Council Bluffs shooting

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Council Bluffs say two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other counts in a shooting that left one man critically injured.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night outside the Northgate Apartments in Council Bluffs. Arriving officers found 32-year-old Jeffrey Enders on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. Police say he was hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

Police later arrested 22-year-old Gage Eggum, of Omaha, Nebraska, and 28-year-old Cody Chapin, of Council Bluffs, in connection with the shooting.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss