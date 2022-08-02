DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Des Moines police arrested someone in a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Police said they believe that a planned drug-related robbery led up to a fatal shooting of a Des Moines man Sunday night.

Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.

“The person who transported him there said that they found him walking and picked him up and took him to the hospital,” Sergeant Paul Parizek told WHO 13, “But his condition deteriorated pretty quickly and he passed in the hospital.”

Parizek said the passerby saw Lovelady walking after he had been shot in the 1300 block of 12th Street. Investigators found a trail of blood in the area.

Monday night, police announced that they had arrested Darion Shawn Hermes, 21, of Des Moines, in connection with Lovelady’s death. Prosecutors charged Hermes with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

A news release from police said that Hermes and another person had planned the robbery. Police have not yet publicly identified the second suspect.