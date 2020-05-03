Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Police pull body from the Des Moines River on Saturday

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
body found

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after pulling a body from the Des Moines River this weekend.

Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said officers were sent to Prospect Park Saturday afternoon after someone spotted a body in the Des Moines River.

Rescue personnel from the Des Moines Fire Department removed the body from the water with help from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Parizek said an autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine how the person died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss