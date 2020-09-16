Police: Murder charge dropped in Des Moines homicide case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a suspect in a homicide earlier this month is no longer facing charges.

Police announced Tuesday that new evidence led them to drop a first-degree murder charge against 27-year-old Michael Jermaine Jacobs. He was accused of shooting 36-year-old Sean Newman in September in a neighborhood near Drake University. The new evidence found inconsistencies in statements from a witness but police did not release more information.

Thirty-three-year-old Whitney Davis is still charged with first-degree murder in the case.

