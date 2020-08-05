Police locate material witness in shooting death of pregnant teen in Ankeny hotel

Police investigating shooting that happened at WoodSpring Suites in Ankeny on August 3, 2020. (WHO 13)

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The Ankeny Police Department has located an 18-year-old man wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a pregnant teenager in a hotel room.

Donault Logan was located in Ankeny Tuesday evening. He is being held under a material witness warrant.

Officers found 17-year-old Mia Holmes suffering from a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. on Monday night at WoodSpring Suites in Ankeny at 6703 SE Bellagio Drive. Holmes, who was pregnant, was taken a nearby hospital. She and her unborn child did not survive.

Ankeny police said further charges are pending at this time.

