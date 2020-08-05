Police locate material witness in shooting death of pregnant teen in Ankeny hotel

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The Ankeny Police Department has located an 18-year-old man wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a pregnant teenager in a hotel room.
Donault Logan was located in Ankeny Tuesday evening. He is being held under a material witness warrant.
Officers found 17-year-old Mia Holmes suffering from a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. on Monday night at WoodSpring Suites in Ankeny at 6703 SE Bellagio Drive. Holmes, who was pregnant, was taken a nearby hospital. She and her unborn child did not survive.
Ankeny police said further charges are pending at this time.
