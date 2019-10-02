Police kill cow running loose in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have shot a cow officers had tried to round up as it rambled across downtown Des Moines.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Wednesday that the cow first seen Monday night was found Tuesday night near a hospital along a busy street. He says officers feared the animal would cause an accident as it moved in and out of traffic hampered by rain and poor visibility. They decided they couldn’t wait for a containment crew, so they shot it.

Officers tried to catch it Monday night before it vanished into a forested area along the Des Moines River, north of downtown.

A police Facebook post says: “We’re cops, not cowboys; it got away.”

Here is a choice cut, straight from the files of "You Won't Believe What Happened On 1st Watch…"Reports of a cow running loose in the East Village last night resulted in an off/on, nearly 3 hour round up attempt of a rogue steer on the eastside. We're cops, not cowboys; it got away.The DMPD Animal Control Unit has a containment plan in place, should the animal re-appear. Here is what you can do to help us if you see the steer: CALL 911.Animals that feel cornered will often become aggressive, or attempt to run. DO NOT approach the steer. Keep everyone away until we arrive. As always, please be alert as you drive. As you can see in the video, this animal is very large. The potential for serious damage and/or injury is possible should you strike it while driving. Posted by Des Moines Police on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Parizek says it’s unclear who owned the animal and how it got loose downtown.

