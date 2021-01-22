Police: Iowa State student found dead outside sorority Friday morning

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHO 13

AMES, Iowa — A death investigation is underway after the body of a 21-year-old Iowa State University student was found outside a sorority on Friday.

Ames police officers responded to the Delta Delta Delta sorority located at 302 Ash Avenue at 9:49 a.m. Friday after a caller said a college-aged woman was found unconscious in the parking lot. Officers found a 21-year-old woman on the ground in the parking lot and medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the Ames Police Department.

The woman was a student at Iowa State University, according to the Ames Police Department. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

“Officers are canvassing the area and conducting follow-up interviews. At this time, there does not appear to be any threats to the community. Investigation into this incident continues by the
Ames Police Department,” Commander Jason Tuttle said in a press release.

The Ames Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to call 239-5133, the anonymous tip line 239-5533 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories