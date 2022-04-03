CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who initially called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a “heroin overdose” has been charged with first-degree murder after officers found a blood-spattered board at the scene.

The Gazette reports that Arthur Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sunday morning in the death of Emily Elizabeth Leonard.

Officers found her dead in a bathroom with “obvious head injuries” after Flowers called 911 around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators suspect she was struck with the bloodied board that also was found in the bathroom, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.