Police: Iowa man flashed fake badge, claimed to be detective during reckless driving dispute

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowa man was arrested after authorities say he impersonated a police officer during a dispute over reckless driving in a residential neighborhood Sunday night.

Alex Passick, 18, of Ankeny, is charged with impersonating a public official, carrying weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Sgt. Corey Schneden with the Ankeny Police Department told KCAU’s sister station, WHO 13, the incident began when Passick was driving recklessly just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of NW Abilene Rd. and NW Reinhart Dr.

A citizen on the sidewalk yelled at Passick to slow down, and Passick turned around and drove back to confront them.

The criminal complaint in the case stated the witness told police Passick flashed a badge and claimed to be a homicide detective before taking off.

The witness took down his license plate number and called Ankeny Police. Officers tracked Passick down at his residence where he admitted to “exchanging words” with the witness but denied he impersonated an officer.

During a search, police found a silver metallic badge in Passick’s vehicle along with a loaded gun and loose prescription pills.

Passick was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail.