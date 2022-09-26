ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – An Ankeny man is being held in the Polk County Jail for allegedly beating his wife and a child.

It happened at a home in the 4300 block of SW Goodwin Street in Ankeny around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents. Sean Geary Johnson, 45, is accused of hitting his wife in the face with an open hand after becoming angry with her. The impact caused her nose to bleed. The victim said she then threw a glass of water on Johnson because he continued to insult her and that’s when he punched her with a closed fist on the right side of the head. Ankeny police officers said they saw blood on the victim’s shirt and swelling to the right side of her forehead.

Court documents also said Johnson beat a child in the home with the handle of a broom. The child spilled a bowl of cat food and a witness told police Johnson became angry and took the broom the child was using to clean up the mess and struck him across the shoulders with it. A long, red welt on the child’s back was observed by officers investigating the incident.

Johnson is charged with domestic abuse assault-causing injury and child endangerment-serious injury. A no-contact order has been put in place to prohibit Johnson from contacting the victims.

Johnson is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for October 6.