DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 39-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police said he asked a victim if she had jumper cables, then took off with her purse.

Terry Holst Jr., who was arrested on a warrant, faces a charge of second-degree robbery, court records said.

Terry Holst Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 8 a.m. Sept. 14, Davenport Police responded to the 1100 block of Grand Avenue after a report of an armed robbery. The victim was able to provide a license plate for the suspect vehicle, an arrest affidavit said.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and discovered the victim’s property in the rear cargo area. Throughout the investigation, officers were able to determine Holst Jr. was outside of the suspect vehicle, which was parked in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue at the time of the incident, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Holst Jr. approached the victim and asked her if she had jumper cables. When the victim said no, Holst Jr. continued to approach her and reach for her purse. He held a black object in his right hand that the victim believed to be a handgun.

The victim initially tried to prevent Holst Jr. from taking the purse, but after seeing what she believed to be a firearm she became fearful of immediate serious injury and let go of the purse. Holst Jr. was able to force the purse from the victim before he entered the passenger side of the suspect vehicle and left the area southbound on Grand Avenue, according to the affidavit.

The victim’s purse contained her identification and Social Security cards, bank cards, a checkbook, and $1,000 cash. The victim suffered minor injuries that resulted from Holst Jr. forcing the purse from her person, the affidavit said.

Holst Jr. is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 7 in Scott County Court.

Second-degree robbery is a Class C felony, which carries a sentence of no more than 10 years.