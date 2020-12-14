Police: Iowa man arrested in woman’s death was victim’s husband

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines say a man arrested over the weekend on suspicion of first-degree murder in a woman’s death was the victim’s husband.
Urbandale police on Monday identified the woman as 29-year-old Mary Sample of Urbandale.
Investigators say she was found in an Urbandale home around 6:45 p.m. Saturday suffering from severe head trauma. She died at the scene.
Police arrested her husband, 35-year-old Dustin Sample, on Sunday morning and charged with first-degree murder.
