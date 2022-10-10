DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police have released the name of a man who died Sunday night in a crash with a concrete mixer in a construction zone on I-235 in Des Moines.

The accident happened around 6:54 p.m. in the 3100 block of eastbound I-235, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A construction crew was preparing to begin work in the area when 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez failed to yield to a commercial concrete mixer, and the pickup truck he was driving hit the rear end of the concrete mixer, police said.

Galdamez was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Sgt. Parizek offered a reminder to motorists about Iowa’s move-over law, which requires drivers to change lanes or slow down under certain circumstances. They include when: