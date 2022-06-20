OSKALOOSA, Iowa (WHO) – The death of a Newton woman is being investigated by police in Oskaloosa and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety said the investigation into 28-year-old Alison Cooper’s death began after she was brought to the Mahaska Health hospital and pronounced dead on June 18.

An autopsy is being performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of Cooper’s death.

While investigating the death, officials arrested an Oskaloosa man on drug-related charges. The DPS said 35-year-old Brandon Slobe was taken into custody on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and failure to affix drug tax stamp.

The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. If you have any information on Cooper’s death, contact the Oskaloosa Police Department at (641) 673-3201.