Police: Iowa City landlord attacked tenant with baseball bat

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested an Iowa City landlord, accusing her of breaking into an apartment to try to forcibly remove a tenant and hitting the tenant with a baseball bat.

Reports say that police arrested 67-year-old Suzanne Dashner on suspicion of burglary and assault for the Feb. 10 incident.

Police files say Dashner and three men, all armed with baseball bats and a board, went to the apartment around 7 p.m. and broke in as the tenant hid in a bedroom and called 911.

Police say Dashner and the men kicked open the woman’s bedroom door and threatened her and that Dashner hit the woman in the leg with a bat.