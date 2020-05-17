Police investigate attack of a black man in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three white men attacked a black man in Des Moines and that one of the assailants made racist comments.

The Des Moines Register reports that police said in a news release that the attack happened around 3:25 a.m. Saturday as the man was headed to his girlfriend’s house.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital with what police described as significant, non-life-threatening injuries to the left side of his face, eye, and hands.

Court documents say the man did not know his attackers.

