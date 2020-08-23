Police investigate after car drives through Iowa protesters

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a car drove through a group of protesters in downtown Iowa City on Friday night, but no serious injuries were reported as part of the incident.

Iowa City Police said they identified the driver who went through a group of at least 100 protesters Friday and are seeking more details from people who were part of the event organized by the Iowa Freedom Riders civil rights group.

Video of the incident was posted online.

Organizers said Friday’s march was planned to demand additional action from Iowa City leaders.

