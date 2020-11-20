Police identify woman fatally shot in northeastern Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a woman who was shot and killed Saturday in Waterloo.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that police identified the victim as 27-year-old Jada Young-Mills.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies who heard gunshots in the area found Young-Mills with one gunshot wound inside a residence shortly after midnight.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. Police arrested 36-year-old Lasondra Annette Johnson, of Waterloo, on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting.

She is currently being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $1 million bond.