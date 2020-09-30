Police identify victims of shooting at private club in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified the man and woman who were killed after gunfire broke out this weekend inside a private club in Waterloo, Iowa.

The Waterloo Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that they are Da’Curious (Dacarious) T. Burkett, 22, of Waterloo, and Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Police say at least two individuals began shooting at each other at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Six other people were also were treated for gunshot wounds and four were hurt by broken glass or other debris while fleeing.