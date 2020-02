In this file photo made Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek speaks to speak to media during a press conference at the Des Moines Police Department in Des Moines, Iowa. Errors in Iowa’s list of felons cost at least 20 people the right to vote in November’s midterm elections, and officials have known about problems in the list since 2012. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Three people found shot to death in a southeast Des Moines duplex were identified as two brothers and a teenage friend.

Officers and medics responding to a report about a shooting found the bodies around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police on Friday identified those killed as 19-year-old Devonte Swanks, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks, and 15-year-old Thayne Wright. All were from Des Moines.

Police didn’t release details about the shootings. No arrests have been reported.