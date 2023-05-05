DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police have released the name of the man arrested in a shooting Thursday night that injured one person on Des Moines’ southside.

John Lee Streeter, 34, has been charged with attempted murder, willful injury-causing serious injury, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department were called to the 3300 block of SW 7th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. A victim was located by first responders and transported to a Des Moines hospital. The condition of the victim has not been released.

Streeter was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Police have not released information about a possible motive.