Police identify homeless man found dead in porta potty outside Des Moines library

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man found dead inside a portable restroom outside the Forest Avenue Library earlier this month.

Luis Alonso Mendoza Sandoval, 59, was found in the early morning hours of February 8 by a city snowplow driver who was clearing the library’s parking lot.

Temperatures on February 8 ranged from 4° to -6°.

Police say Mendoza Sandoval was a resident of Des Moines at the time of his death but was believed to be homeless.

Results of an autopsy are still pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News