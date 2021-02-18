Police identify homeless man found dead in porta potty outside Des Moines library

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man found dead inside a portable restroom outside the Forest Avenue Library earlier this month.

Luis Alonso Mendoza Sandoval, 59, was found in the early morning hours of February 8 by a city snowplow driver who was clearing the library’s parking lot.

Temperatures on February 8 ranged from 4° to -6°.

Police say Mendoza Sandoval was a resident of Des Moines at the time of his death but was believed to be homeless.

Results of an autopsy are still pending.