ANKENY, IOWA — The Ankeny Police and Fire Departments are releasing the name of a man who was killed after he crashed his car into a home early Saturday morning.

James Shafer II, 21, was the only person in his vehicle when he crashed into a home at 803 NW 32nd Street in Ankeny.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, causing the home and vehicle to burst into flames. Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely. The home is likely a total loss after the roof collapsed. Shafer did not make it out of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details have been released. Ankeny Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Webster at 515-289-5265.