Police ID pedestrian killed in Des Moines area crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified a pedestrian killed Sunday morning after he was hit by a car.

Police say 33-year-old Weston Bueford, of Des Moines, was in the southbound lanes of the four-lane Hubbell Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the driver involved is a 25-year-old Des Moines man and that impairment wasn’t a factor in the crash.

Police said Monday that no charges had been filed in the case. The southbound lanes of the road were closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash.