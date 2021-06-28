Police give ‘all clear’ after ISU apartments evacuated during investigation of suspicious package

UPDATE: Iowa State University Police now say the situation is all clear and normal activities can resume after blocking off an area near the Frederiksen Court Apartments on campus to check out a report of a “suspicious package” Monday morning.

ISU Alert: Emergency alert all clear! Resume normal activities. — Iowa State University Police Department (@ISUPD) June 28, 2021

Police have not yet said what the package turned out to be.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State University Police Department is investigating after a suspicious package was found outside the Frederiksen Court Apartments on campus Monday morning.

Police Chief Michael Newton tells WHO 13 that the package was found outside of building #34. A handful of people have been evacuated from the building and the bomb squad is on the scene to investigate.

Students are being advised to avoid the area.

ISU Alert: A suspicious package found in the area of 33 Frederiksen Court. Stay away from the area. — Iowa State University Police Department (@ISUPD) June 28, 2021

This is a developing story. WHO 13 will update this page with new information as it becomes available.