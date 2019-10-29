Police, firefighters called for second gender reveal explosion in central Iowa

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO-TV) – One day after a gender reveal announcement went horribly wrong and killed a woman in central Iowa, authorities in a nearby county were called out about an explosion that turned out to be another gender reveal announcement.

Captain Tomme Tysdal with the Waukee Fire Department says firefighters and police officers were called to the 32000 block of Ute Avenue, in rural Dallas County, just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of an explosion. Tysdal says three calls came in about the explosion.

When officials arrived on the scene, Tysdal says they spoke with the property’s owners and determined the explosion was part of a gender reveal announcement. A Tannerite Gender Reveal Boom Box kit was used, successfully, and without incident. The kit was bought at a local Scheels sporting good store.

The kit contains an exploding target and colored powder. When shot by a firearm, the box explodes and sends up a cloud of colored dust – pink for a girl and blue for a boy.

Tysdal says they received an unconfirmed report of windows at a neighboring residence being blown out from the explosion. Waukee Police have not responded about whether a report was filed due to alleged damage.

Tysdal says he wouldn’t recommend people use kits like these, or any other explosives, because of the danger involved.

Just a day earlier, 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer was killed in an explosion while trying to do a gender reveal announcement in rural Knoxville.

Officials say she died instantly after being hit by a metal piece of debris from a homemade device being used during the gender reveal.