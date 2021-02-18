Police, federal agents offering $10,000 reward in Iowa gun shop burglary investigation

URBANDALE, IOWA — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in an investigation of a burglary at a gun shop in Urbandale over the weekend.

Police say two suspects broke into JLM Gun Shop around 9:20 pm on Saturday, February 13th. Police say the men forced their way into the building and stole “several” firearms.

Police have released surveillance video images of the two suspects and their vehicle, a 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impala with a missing front hubcap.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Detective Zac McDowell at (515) 252-8251 or the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the ATF online or by texting ATFKC to 63975.