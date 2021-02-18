Police, federal agents offering $10,000 reward in Iowa gun shop burglary investigation

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANDALE, IOWA — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in an investigation of a burglary at a gun shop in Urbandale over the weekend.

Police say two suspects broke into JLM Gun Shop around 9:20 pm on Saturday, February 13th. Police say the men forced their way into the building and stole “several” firearms.

Police have released surveillance video images of the two suspects and their vehicle, a 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impala with a missing front hubcap.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Detective Zac McDowell at (515) 252-8251 or the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the ATF online or by texting ATFKC to 63975.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News