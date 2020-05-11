Police: Des Moines teen shot in head; 2 others arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two men have been arrested and charged after an 18-year-old was shot in the head near Drake Park in Des Moines.

The shooting was reported Sunday evening after an officer heard gunshots in the area and spotted a vehicle speeding away.

Police say the vehicle’s driver initially refused to pull over for the officer. When it did stop, police found several people in the vehicle, including the teen who had been shot in the head.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say two men, 18-year-old Austin James Mallory and 21-year-old Rakewon Patton, have been charged with attempted murder and other counts.

Latest Stories