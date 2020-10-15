Police: Des Moines man impersonated officer, pulled over car and threatened occupants with stun gun

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he pulled over a car and claimed to be a police officer and then threatened the occupants.

Dewey Moraine, 54, has been charged with two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of impersonating a public official in connection with the incident.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, police in Des Moines were dispatched to Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd. around 11:00 p.m. about someone impersonating a police officer who had a car pulled over.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victims told police Moraine flashed his lights to get them to stop. The complaint says, “…Moraine had a stun gun and sparked it while yelling at them to exit the vehicle.”

A witness who saw the exchange told police Moraine made statements about being a police officer.

Police found two stun guns and a black air soft pistol In Moraine’s vehicle.

Moraine is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $6,000.

