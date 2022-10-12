A 45-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he had several small bags of meth – including one in a body cavity.

Martin Ballew faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, according to court records.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police conducted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck in the area of East 53rd Avenue and 52nd Street. The registered vehicle owner had an arrest warrant out of Illinois, arrest affidavits say.

Martin Ballew (photo from Scott County Jail inmates listing.)

Ballew was the front-seat passenger in the truck.

The driver, who had a small bag of marijuana on his person, was “arrested and searched incident to arrest,” affidavits say. A probable-cause search of the vehicle yielded a small black box with four small bags of methamphetamine. It was concealed behind the back passenger seat of the truck.

After they were read their Miranda Rights, the driver and back-seat passenger revealed that the meth belonged to Ballew. Ballew said he had a fifth bag of meth in a body cavity, according to affidavits. The meth in the box was:

bag 1- 4 grams total package weight

bag 2- 4 grams total package weight

bag 3- 3.9 grams total package weight

bag 4- 3.95 grams total package weight

Total weight was 15.85 grams for the meth in the box. The bag removed from Ballew weighed 3.35 grams, according to affidavits.

Ballew was in possession of the meth to sell with no tax stamps permanently affixed to the substances, affidavits say.

Ballew, who is being held on $30,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 19 in Scott County Court.