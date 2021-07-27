Police chase crosses RAGBRAI path

by: , The Des Moines Register

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a car chase briefly crossed an Iowa bike race’s path.

The Des Moines Register reports a state trooper tried to pull over a driver Sunday in northwestern Iowa’s Buena Vista County.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the driver took off on a gravel road after the trooper smelled marijuana in the car.

The driver briefly crossed the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa route south as it fled. Another trooper set a trap to deflate the car’s tires, which caused the car to flip.

The driver fled before the car rolled and was arrested.

