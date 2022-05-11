WAUKEE, Iowa (WHO) – A Waukee man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, for an alleged assault against his girlfriend Tuesday night.

Officers with the Waukee Police Department were called to a home in the 500 block of Spring Crest Lane about a domestic incident around 10:00 p.m. according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

The complaint said 43-year-old Brian Boock barricaded himself and the victim inside their bedroom and refused to let her leave. He is accused of beating the victim with a closed fist all over her body and using a small hand-held taser on her several times.

He also allegedly told the victim he would kill her and that he had the means to do so. Boock is accused of taking the victim’s phone and Apple watch so she could not contact the police for help.

Officers were able to force their way into the bedroom and the complaint said Boock retreated to the bathroom and grabbed a knife on a key lanyard along the way. He used the knife to cut his throat several times before shutting the door and using his body to barricade himself inside the bathroom.

After officers got the victim out of the room, they were able to convince Boock to surrender.

Sgt. Mackenzie Ferrara with the Waukee Police Department told WHO 13 that the domestic incident was fueled by events that happened earlier in the day.

The couple had an argument and Boock took the victim’s car without permission. He was pulled over and arrested for driving while revoked. After Boock was released from jail he returned home and the alleged assault occurred that night.

Boock is being held in the Dallas County Jail on charges of attempted murder, false imprisonment, domestic assault, obstruction of emergency communications, and harassment.