DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 36-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he took a cell phone from a car that was involved in a crash in July.

Craig Barrier, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a charge of third-degree burglary – motor vehicle – second or subsequent, court records say.

The incident

On Saturday, July 9, shortly before 5:45 p.m., Barrier was in the parking lot of Genesis Medical Center – West Campus, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Davenport Police were dispatched there for a single-vehicle accident involving a 2002 Green GMC Envoy with no plates, according to the affidavit.

Barrier, “without right or permission,” entered the vehicle, “which was unoccupied and left unattended by the injured driver seeking medical assistance,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Barrier “removed the victim driver’s cell phone without her permission and had no rights to the cell phone.”

The affidavit says Barrier has two previous convictions for third-degree burglary from Nov 14, 2011, and Nov. 26, 2014.

Barrier, who is being held on bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 21 in Scott County Court.