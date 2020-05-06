Police arrest man in 2004 death of southeastern Iowa woman

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — Police in southeastern Iowa have arrested and charged a man in the 2004 death of a Keokuk woman.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says police on Tuesday arrested 34-year-old Nathanial Leo Ridnour in the June 2004 death of 73-year-old Bonnie Callahan.

Ridnour is charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in the case.

Police say Callahan’s body was found along the bank of the Mississippi River front in Keokuk on June 15, 2004 — the same day her family had reported her missing.

An autopsy showed she had been beaten to death.

Police say Ridnour had been a suspect at the time, but he was not charged until after police reopened the investigation in 2017.