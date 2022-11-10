DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail.

Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said.

Anthony Sullivan (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa State Patrol initiated a traffic stop on a 1979 green Chevrolet Impala in the area of Interstate 74 westbound at Spruce Hills, arrest affidavits said. The vehicle, which had no registration displayed, was traveling 67 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

According to affidavits, the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Waterloo, Iowa.

An odor of raw marijuana emanated from the car. A probable-cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and a co-defendant “indicated the defendant had concealed narcotics on his person,” affidavits said.

According to affidavits, a search of Sullivan revealed a bulge near his posterior. Sullivan “tensed up and pulled away from officers.”

“Once at the Scott County Jail the defendant and jail staff attempted to remove the suspected narcotics from (Sullivan’s person)” affidavits said. Sullivan acted as though he was unable to get the baggie out. When jail staff turned away, he hurried and flushed the baggie down a toilet.

“A struggle ensued between jail staff and the defendant,” affidavits said.

Sullivan was released to appear Nov. 23 for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court.