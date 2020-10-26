Police: 3 people charged with burglary, assault after child custody argument in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people were charged with burglary and assault after the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) found them at a residence arguing over a custody dispute of a minor child.

On Saturday, October 24, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Storm Lake Police Department was called to 227 Oneida Street in Storm Lake for a report of several suspects entering a home and assaulting occupants.

Upon arrival, officers reported that they detained several persons and found occupants of the home to have sustained injuries. One male victim was transported by ambulance to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious facial injuries, and two female victims with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

After the on-scene investigation, police allege that Jetorria White, 23, Dmytro Smith, 28, and Jonathan Pink, 24, all of Omaha, went to 227 Oneida Street regarding a custody dispute of a minor child.

Police allege that during the dispute White, Pink, and Smith forcefully entered the home and assaulted several occupants inside.

As a result of the investigation, Storm Lake police charged the three with the following:

Pink was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; assault causing serious injury, a D felony; and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor. Pink was booked and held in Buena Vista County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

Smith was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; assault causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. Smith was booked and held in the Buena Vista County Jail on a $19,000 bond.

White was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B Felony; child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor; assault causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; domestic assault, a simple misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. White was booked and held in the Buena Vista County Jail without bond.

All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

