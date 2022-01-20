WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police in central Iowa are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a home Wednesday, but stress there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the public.

Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of 100th Street just after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check, according to the West Des Moines Police Department. When they entered the home, they discovered a dead adult man and woman.

Police have not released the names of the man and woman.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting West Des Moines Police in the ongoing investigation.