Police: 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Davenport yard

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police are searching for suspects after discovering a 14-year-old boy shot to death in a Davenport yard this week.

The Quad-City Times reports that someone found the body of Jamon Winfrey on the ground Thursday afternoon and called police. Investigators believe the shooting happened a day earlier, when police were called to the area for a report of shots fired.

Police believe that three vehicles were chasing after one another Wednesday afternoon, with shots fired from at least one of the vehicles. At the time, investigators found only shell casings in the area, but no damage or injuries.

Now, police believe Winfrey was shot in the incident.