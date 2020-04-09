Police: 1 shot, killed by Clinton officer during chase

Closings
CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Officials said a man has been shot and killed by an officer during a police chase in eastern Iowa.

Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a statement that the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, after an officer tried to stop a vehicle that fled.

The chief said the vehicle was chased into nearby Camanche and back to Clinton when a pursuing officer fired his service weapon at the vehicle, hitting the suspect, who later died at a hospital.

Police later identified the man shot as 38-year-old Jacob Matthew Dau, of Clinton.

Police have declined to name the officer, saying he won’t be named until he has been interviewed as part of the investigation.

