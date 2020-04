SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – One of the nation’s largest ethanol producers is shuttering plants in Iowa and South Dakota due to the pandemic.

POET facilities in Coon Rapids and Ashton, Iowa along with Chancellor, South Dakota are now idling because the demand for ethanol has dropped as people reduce their travel to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

POET has not said what will happen with the employees at those plants.

Locally, Siouxland Ethanol idled its Jackson, Nebraska, plant at the end of March.