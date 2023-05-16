DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A plea hearing has been scheduled for the man accused of shooting the Perry Police Chief last year.

Jeremiah Messner

Chief Eric Vaughn was shot in the upper thigh on May 10, 2022 while investigators say he struggled to arrest Jeremiah Messner during a standoff.

Messner was originally charged with attempted murder, among other charges.

This week, the charges were amended to willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, trafficking in stolen weapons, convicted felon in control of a firearm, and reckless use of a firearm. A criminal mischief charge from a separate case was consolidated with this case.

The plea hearing is scheduled for June 9th and Messner will also be sentenced at that time. He faces more than 40 years in prison.