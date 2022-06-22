JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — An Illinois pilot came up about 40 miles short in his fuel calculations on Tuesday, forcing him to make an emergency landing in an Iowa bean field.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday north of Sully. A pilot and a passenger reported that they’d run out of gas and were making an emergency landing in a field. Authorities found the plane, pilot and passenger all safe in the field.

James Meyer, the pilot, says he was flying from Illinois to Ankeny when he ran out of fuel. Meyer was allowed to refuel and took off from the field after less than two hours on the ground. He was not cited by authorities, but the FAA will have its own investigation into the landing.