ADAMS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration are both investigating a deadly plane crash near Corning.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the plane took off with one man on board from Adams County airport around 12:38 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said shortly after taking off, the plane hit a power line.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.