Pilot injured in helicopter crash at eastern Iowa airport

7/29/2013

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) – One person was hospitalized after a helicopter crashed at an eastern Iowa airport.

Wreckage lay near a hangar Tuesday after the crash at Independence Municipal Airport. First responders had been dispatched there around 4:15 p.m.

The pilot was taken to a hospital, and his or her name hasn’t been released.

Authorities say the pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft. The crash cause is being investigated. 

