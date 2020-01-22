Pilot injured in helicopter crash at eastern Iowa airport

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) – One person was hospitalized after a helicopter crashed at an eastern Iowa airport.
Wreckage lay near a hangar Tuesday after the crash at Independence Municipal Airport. First responders had been dispatched there around 4:15 p.m.
The pilot was taken to a hospital, and his or her name hasn’t been released.
Authorities say the pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft. The crash cause is being investigated.
